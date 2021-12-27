Watch: Gov. Beshear to hold Monday COVID/tornado update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear will discuss the state’s response to the tornado damage across the commonwealth and provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Muhlenberg County Health officials reported Monday 60 new COVID-19 cases.

There will be free COVID-19 testing at Muhlenberg County Health Department on January 3-5.

You must call for an appointment. The number is 270-754-3200.

Updated COVID-19 numbers from the Green River Area Health District, which includes most of our counties, are released on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 19,304 cases, 307 deaths, 56.64% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 6,246 cases, 97 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 9,192 cases, 220 deaths

Ohio Co. - 5,041 cases, 90 deaths, 42.49% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,691 cases, 135 deaths, 54.82% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,624 cases, 46 deaths, 49.44% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,705 cases, 43 deaths, 52.25% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,823 cases, 46 deaths, 44,27% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,575 cases, 20 deaths, 63.05% vaccinated

