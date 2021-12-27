Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Schnucks to donate $125k to help tornado victims

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks has announced they will donate $125,000 to help tornado victims.

This is all thanks to Schnucks’ week-long “Round up at the register” campaign.

The campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar. Schnucks customers donated more than $113,000 and a Schnucks’ corporate donation brought the total to $125,000.

Official say the campaign ended on Dec. 19.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Money stolen from Evansville restaurant during burglary
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway
Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies

Latest News

Gov. Beshear holds Monday COVID/tornado update
Gov. Beshear holds Monday COVID/tornado update
OPD looking for missing 14-year-old
OPD looking for missing 14-year-old
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Woman seriously hurt in Henderson crash, flown to hospital
Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies
Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies