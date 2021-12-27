Deputies: Scam leads to theft in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft under some unusual circumstances.

Deputies received a call that a man approached a couple at their home about removing trees in their backyard.

The couple told police the man came inside to discuss it some more, and he made a point of going into their kitchen.

While inside, he had the couple sit at their table with their backs to the front door.

Eventually, the couple said the man told them he needed to go back out to his vehicle.

The next thing the couple knew, the man had left and several pieces of jewelry were gone, presumably stolen by a second person.

Henderson County Deputy Matt Brooks told 14 News that the couple explained they were feeling suspicious, and in those situations, it’s best to trust your feelings.

“To me, that’s the point when you need to start asking questions,” Brooks said. “When you have that gut feeling that something’s wrong, that’s kind of my advice. If you’re in a situation where you’re not comfortable with someone, especially in that type of setting where someone’s coming into your house, and everything just feels a little odd, you’re probably right about that gut feeling that something’s wrong.”

Deputy Brooks said the couple described the man as having a stocky build, but he was wearing a mask at the time.

He said that if anybody knows of any similar situation where strangers may have approached you and your home in a suspicious way, officials want you to call so they can investigate it.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.