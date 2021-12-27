Birthday Club
Police investigating armed robbery in Beaver Dam

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened late Saturday night.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, two men entered into the Beaver Dam Key Stop and robbed the clerks at gunpoint.

Police say this incident happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say the suspects possibly got into a white Toyota Tundra.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on these men or anyone who could possibly identify them to call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 270-274-7106, or Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

