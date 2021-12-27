Birthday Club
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in

(WILX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville restaurant.

Officers say tarps were found next to the drive thru window of Sam’s Southern Eatery on First Avenue, and the glass had been broken..

Police reports say they manager told them a large amount of money was missing from inside.

Reports show this happened sometime between Christmas eve night and Sunday morning.

