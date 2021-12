OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are looking for a teen who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

They say 14-year-old Alina Bartolon was last seen wearing jeans, black boots, and a black hoodie.

If you have any information, please call dispatch at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.