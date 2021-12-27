Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway

Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville on Sunday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway on Sunday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the wreck occurred just west of Fulton Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police say the accident happened due to a black cabinet being in one of the lanes.

Officials say the driver of the lead car saw the cabinet and slammed on their brakes, leading to two cars behind it crashing into the first car.

Officials say one person has an arm injury and was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Caulder Jr.
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Pennyrile crash in Christian Co.
Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt
Bradley Horne and Scot Grossman
Police: Drivers found passed out behind the wheel
Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday meant a lot to people who are...
Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November

Latest News

Scam leads to theft in Henderson
Deputies: Scam leads to theft in Henderson
Police investigating armed robbery in Beaver Dam
Police investigating armed robbery in Beaver Dam
Scam leads to theft in Henderson
Scam leads to theft in Henderson
Police investigating armed robbery in Beaver Dam
Police investigating armed robbery in Beaver Dam