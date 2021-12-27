Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway on Sunday night.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the wreck occurred just west of Fulton Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police say the accident happened due to a black cabinet being in one of the lanes.

Officials say the driver of the lead car saw the cabinet and slammed on their brakes, leading to two cars behind it crashing into the first car.

Officials say one person has an arm injury and was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

