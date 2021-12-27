Mt. Carmel Police recover more than $30K in cash after drug arrest

Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WFIE) - Mount Carmel, Illinois, Police say they found more than $32,000 after a drug arrest last week.

They say they had a search warrant for a home in the 700 block of West 6th Street as part of a meth sales investigation.

Police say they found 55-year-old Thomas Gidcumb and arrested him on several charges including aggravated delivery of methamphetamine.

At the time, officers say Gidcumb was out on bond on a previous meth selling arrest from November.

Officers say they found security cameras, $4,200 in cash, and 18 grams of meth.

After the initial search, police say they discovered an additional $27,800.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Thomas Gidcumb (Wabash Co. Jail)

