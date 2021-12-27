Mild temps, active weather for the week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday temperatures climbed into the lower 70s on Monday, just a couple of degrees shy of the record of 73 set in 2008. The warm and moist air will help fuel some showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather expected. Temps will stay 15-20 degrees above normal through Saturday. Daily highs will top out near 60 each day. More showers and storms possible New Years Eve through New Years Day. Again, heavy rainfall and some thunder will be possible, especially across Western Kentucky. Severe weather cannot be ruled out at this point, and we will continue to watch the weekend system. Sharply colder on Sunday and Monday as highs plunge back to the upper 30s.

