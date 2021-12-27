Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mild temps, active weather for the week ahead

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday temperatures climbed into the lower 70s on Monday, just a couple of degrees shy of the record of 73 set in 2008. The warm and moist air will help fuel some showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, along with a few rumbles of thunder. No severe weather expected. Temps will stay 15-20 degrees above normal through Saturday. Daily highs will top out near 60 each day. More showers and storms possible New Years Eve through New Years Day. Again, heavy rainfall and some thunder will be possible, especially across Western Kentucky. Severe weather cannot be ruled out at this point, and we will continue to watch the weekend system. Sharply colder on Sunday and Monday as highs plunge back to the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Money stolen from Evansville restaurant during burglary
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway
Brent Caulder Jr.
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home

Latest News

12/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/27 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/24 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Breezy, Warmer
First Alert Forecast
12/27 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/24 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Rain chances and temperature changes