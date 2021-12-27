Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire died Monday at the hospital.

They say the coroner reports his preliminary cause of death is natural causes due to COVID.

Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail. He was accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks on September 18.

[Previous: Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty]

Troopers say he became ill December 17 and has been in the hospital ever since.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.