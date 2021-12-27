Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man charged with Posey Co. deputy shooting dies

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire died Monday at the hospital.

They say the coroner reports his preliminary cause of death is natural causes due to COVID.

Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail. He was accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks on September 18.

[Previous: Man accused of shooting Posey Co. Deputy pleads not guilty]

Troopers say he became ill December 17 and has been in the hospital ever since.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Money stolen from Evansville restaurant during burglary
Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway
Brent Caulder Jr.
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Costumers starting to see big natural gas bill spike we were warned about
Alina Bartolon
OPD looking for missing 14-year-old
Watch: Gov. Beshear to hold Monday COVID/tornado update