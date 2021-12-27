Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Holli Sullivan steps down as Ind. GOP’s vice chair

Holli Sullivan
Holli Sullivan(Indiana House Republicans' website)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to replace retiring Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

Sullivan’s office says she decided to step down from the party position in order “to focus her attention on the duties of her new office.”

Sullivan is running for a full four-year term in the 2022 election but faces at least two challengers for the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Brent Caulder Jr.
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Pennyrile crash in Christian Co.
Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt
Officials say a three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway in...
Officials: Black cabinet on road causes three-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway
Bradley Horne and Scot Grossman
Police: Drivers found passed out behind the wheel

Latest News

Police: Cash taken from Evansville restaurant during break in
Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Police: Baby and two small children left alone in hotel with open door
Water main break reported on Evansville's west side
Water main break reported on Evansville's west side