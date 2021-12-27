Holli Sullivan steps down as Ind. GOP’s vice chair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to replace retiring Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

Sullivan’s office says she decided to step down from the party position in order “to focus her attention on the duties of her new office.”

Sullivan is running for a full four-year term in the 2022 election but faces at least two challengers for the Republican nomination.

