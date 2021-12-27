Gas prices drop in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gas prices across the country are much higher than this time last year, but they have been dropping.

The current national average is $3.28 a gallon. That’s down more than 13 cents from just before Christmas.

Here in Evansville, we found it for $2.89 at the Thorton’s on the west side. This was around 11 a.m. Monday.

Industry analysts say prices have been falling for more than a month due to lower crude oil costs.

