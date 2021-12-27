Christmas tree disposal service offered in Evansville city limits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility are offering their annual Christmas tree disposal service.

It started Monday, and you have until January 14.

Customers who pay for trash and recycling can put their tree next to their trash can at the curb, and Republic Services will pick it up.

The service is not available to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, outside the city limits, or for retail, commercial and business customers.

If you have a live Christmas tree and would rather have it recycled instead of taken to the landfill, the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold its annual Holiday Recycling event on Saturday, January 8.

Drop off your tree at the Old Walmart West shopping center, located at 4551 University Drive, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Randy’s Tree Service will grind the trees at no cost.

The Holiday Recycling event will also accept gift cards, cardboard boxes and other recyclables materials.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.