Breezy, Warmer

Near Record High Temperatures
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers...mainly during the afternoon. Warmer high temps in the upper 60s behind southerly winds. The record high is 73-degrees set in 2008. Tonight, cloudy with rain developing late. Low temps falling into the 40s.

Tuesday, cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. Temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s behind easterly winds. Tuesday night, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Lows temps in the mid-40s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of afternoon rain. High temps will remain above normal in the lower to mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

