EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have three weather systems bringing us rain chances and temperature changes over the next seven days.

The first of those systems moves in tonight. The warm front from that low pressure system will push through the Tri-State, which could trigger a few scattered showers overnight and into Monday morning.

That front will also usher in a surge of warmer air with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warm air will cause our temperatures to gradually climb through the 50s this evening, breaking into the lower 60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but that warm wind from the south will keep pushing our temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° Monday afternoon.

Our rain chances will pick back up Monday evening and into the night as the cold front from that low pressure system swings through our region, bringing us another round of scattered showers and putting a stop to that flow of warm air. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

As that cold front moves out Monday night, the second low pressure system will move into our region on Tuesday. Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible, but right now it looks like any chance of severe weather will stay south of the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

We may get a brief break from the rain Wednesday morning, then the last wave of showers from that low pressure system will move through our region Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday is our break between weather systems. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The third and final low pressure system moves in on New Year’s Eve and continues into New Year’s Day. Scattered showers are possible both days, but it looks like the best chance will be on Saturday, and I can’t rule out the possibility of a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° both Friday and Saturday.

As that system moves out, our temperatures will take a nosedive next Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. It is possible we could even see some rain/snow mix on the backside of that system, but it is way too early to talk details.

