Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennyrile crash in Christian Co.
Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt
Bradley Horne and Scot Grossman
Police: Drivers found passed out behind the wheel
Brent Caulder Jr.
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Cassandra Ainsworth.
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
Fire at 1013 S. Bedford Ave.
Crews work Evansville house fire for 2 hours

Latest News

Many people gathered at Ghost Sports Bar on the holiday.
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Man arrested following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans
Newburgh sports bar welcomes guests without Christmas plans