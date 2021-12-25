Western Kentucky 4-H Camp hosts community dinner, toy drive on Christmas Eve

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Many families in Hopkins County are going home with some new toys and full bellies after a visit to the Western Kentucky 4-H Camp on Friday.

A very special dinner was held for local residents on Christmas Eve.

Western Kentucky 4-H Camp Director Nicole Blanzy says they have more toys and food than they know what to do with.

“These donations have just poured in from across the nation,” Blanzy said.

Camp leaders figured a Christmas Eve dinner and toy drive might be an excellent start.

“We’re very, very happy about today- giddy about today,” Blanzy said.

It’s been a happy day, but it’s one that lives in the shadow of a tragic one.

Two weeks ago, Blanzy says she waited out the tornado on the exact porch where the toy drive was held.

“Greg Russell, our maintenance supervisor, he came through and he goes, ‘There’s nothing left of town,’” Blanzy said. “We were really really fortunate. We felt we had to do something, and we opened up our doors for organized volunteer groups.”

Several groups came together to make it all possible.

Each child received a toy, while over 400 hot meals were ready for anyone in town.

“I think it’s amazing,” Kim Purdy said. “I don’t think you could ask for anything more, it’s so appreciated. There’s so many that need so much.”

It’s a lot of work, but 8-year-old Derek Hammons says it’s well worth it.

“I’m just really glad that people are giving out toys for the people who got their house blew down, so that they can have a Merry Christmas,” Hammons said.

Those in charge say they hope a Merry Christmas is a good way to start what will be many months of work to make people’s lives better.

Camp officials say they hope to have another event like this starting January 2.

