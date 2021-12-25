Record-Setting Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -2 Records fell on Christmas Day: Warmest low of 59 broke the record of 51 from 1982. Afternoon high temp of 72 at Evansville made it the warmest Christmas Day ever recorded since records began in 1888. Winds will shift around to the north Saturday night as a cold front slides through. Temps will drop into the lower 40s for Sunday morning. Sunday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild with a high of 62. A warm and active pattern kicks in on Monday-Thursday. Near-record high of 71 on Monday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Heavy rainfall will be possible with additional showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the middle 40s by Friday.

