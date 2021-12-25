Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Person hospitalized following stabbing incident at Evansville home

Person hospitalized following stabbing incident at Evansville home
Person hospitalized following stabbing incident at Evansville home(GRAY-TV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a family dispute escalated into a stabbing incident on Friday evening.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the stabbing happened at a home near the intersection of Delmare Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Officials say the call originally came in as an assault in progress at approximately 6:17 p.m.

Police tell 14 News that a short “mini” stand-off occurred, but it ended with the suspect surrendering himself without incident. Authorities say the suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives.

EPD officials say the stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds, but these injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Ainsworth.
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
Edward Nance Jr.
Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s west side
Pennyrile crash in Christian Co.
Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt
Bradley Horne and Scot Grossman
Police: Drivers found passed out behind the wheel
Police: One person shot in Evansville.
Police: One person shot in Evansville

Latest News

Western Kentucky 4-H Camp hosts community dinner, toy drive on Christmas Eve
Western Kentucky 4-H Camp hosts community dinner, toy drive on Christmas Eve
Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays
Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays
Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November
Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November
Western Kentucky 4-H Camp hosts community dinner, toy drive on Christmas Eve
Western Kentucky 4-H Camp hosts community dinner, toy drive on Christmas Eve