Person hospitalized following stabbing incident at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a family dispute escalated into a stabbing incident on Friday evening.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the stabbing happened at a home near the intersection of Delmare Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Officials say the call originally came in as an assault in progress at approximately 6:17 p.m.

Police tell 14 News that a short “mini” stand-off occurred, but it ended with the suspect surrendering himself without incident. Authorities say the suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives.

EPD officials say the stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds, but these injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

