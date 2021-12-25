Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays

By Jordan Yaney and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Air travelers have seen a lot of delays this weekend due to a variety of factors, including the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as the high number of people traveling for the Christmas holiday. But how have these delays affected people flying into the Tri-State?

[READ MORE: Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages]

It’s been a pretty slow day at Evansville Regional Airport, and all of their flights have arrived on schedule - if not a little bit early.

14 News spoke with travelers coming into town from Charlotte and Chicago. These passengers say they had mixed experiences with the airports.

Some travelers say they had to wait several hours in between gates, while others say they flew through the airport in about 20 minutes.

One girl spent 22 hours of the day flying from Amsterdam to see loved ones for the first time in two years.

“I was an exchange student here about five years ago and due to COVID, I wasn’t able to come home for two years,” Viktoria Fink said. “Christmas is about being with the people you love the most and I haven’t had the chance to be here in two years, so I’m happy to finally spend the proper Christmas together with them again.”

It seems the high number of canceled and delayed flights across the country has not hit the Tri-State area, and most people will make it home to their families in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Ainsworth.
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
Edward Nance Jr.
Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s west side
Police: One person shot in Evansville.
Police: One person shot in Evansville
RC T. Myers.
Police: Officer dragged by car, Henderson man arrested
Pennyrile crash in Christian Co.
Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt

Latest News

Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November
Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November
Princeton (Ind.) firefighters and their Dubois County counterparts joined many other volunteers...
Indiana firefighters donate toys to tornado survivors
Indiana firefighters donate toys to tornado survivors
Indiana firefighters donate toys to tornado survivors
Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays
Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays