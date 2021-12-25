Evansville airport largely unaffected by holiday travel delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Air travelers have seen a lot of delays this weekend due to a variety of factors, including the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as the high number of people traveling for the Christmas holiday. But how have these delays affected people flying into the Tri-State?

It’s been a pretty slow day at Evansville Regional Airport, and all of their flights have arrived on schedule - if not a little bit early.

14 News spoke with travelers coming into town from Charlotte and Chicago. These passengers say they had mixed experiences with the airports.

Some travelers say they had to wait several hours in between gates, while others say they flew through the airport in about 20 minutes.

One girl spent 22 hours of the day flying from Amsterdam to see loved ones for the first time in two years.

“I was an exchange student here about five years ago and due to COVID, I wasn’t able to come home for two years,” Viktoria Fink said. “Christmas is about being with the people you love the most and I haven’t had the chance to be here in two years, so I’m happy to finally spend the proper Christmas together with them again.”

It seems the high number of canceled and delayed flights across the country has not hit the Tri-State area, and most people will make it home to their families in time for Christmas.

