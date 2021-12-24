Record high possible for Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cloudy and windy Christmas Eve across the Tri-State. Temps climbed into the lower 60s, aided by gusty south winds at 15-25 mph. The record high for December 24 is 69, set in 1964. It will remain cloudy and mild overnight with a few scattered showers and a steady temps around 60. More showers possible early Christmas Day. Southwest winds will kick the temperature toward a record high of 68-70 across the entire region. A cold front will drop through Saturday night and push temps into the middle 50s on Sunday. The unseasonable warmth returns for the start of next week with highs in the 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers possible each day, with temps dropping back to the normal range on Wednesday through Friday as highs sink into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

