Police: Drivers found passed out behind the wheel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were several arrests Thursday for drunk driving.

In two of those cases, police say drivers were passed out behind the wheel, and both tried to give officers their credit card instead of an I.D.

Just before 11 a.m., officers say they found 34-year-old Bradley Horne passed out in a car at the Wine Tree on Washington Avenue.

They say it took several tries to wake him up, and he had a BAC of .301, which is more than three and a half times the legal limit.

He was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

Bradley Horne (Vanderburgh County Jail)

In another case just before midnight, police say 50-year-old Scot Grossman was passed out, with his car in drive, at the Taco Bell on W. Maryland St.

They say it also took several tries to wake him up.

Police say he failed field sobriety tests, but refused to take a chemical test at the jail.

Scot Grossman (Vanderburgh County Jail)

At least two other people were booked on drunk driving charges overnight in Vanderburgh County.

