Newburgh woman killed in Ky. crash, husband hurt

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman was killed Thursday night when she crashed on the Pennyrile Parkway.

It happened in Christian County south of Crofton.

Officials tell us they don’t know what caused 63-year-old Lula Bailey to crash, but her vehicle was the only one involved.

They say it flipped on its side and caught fire.

Good Samaritans were able to pull the passenger, Lula’s husband, from the wreckage, but Lula was killed.

Officials say people distracted by the crash, caused a second crash.

The interstate was closed for more than three hours.

Pennyrile crash in Christian Co. (Charles Gilford)

