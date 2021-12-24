Birthday Club
Neighbors: Large fire reported overnight in Cannelton

Cannelton Fire
Cannelton Fire(GoFundMe)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Cannelton has lost everything, just before Christmas.

According to neighbors, it happened overnight Thursday into Christmas Eve in Clifton Heights.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, no one was hurt, but eight people, including 6 children, lost all of their belongings.

We reached out dispatchers, but they hung up without confirming the fire.

We’ve also reached out to Cannelton Fire officials.

We’ll keep you updated.

