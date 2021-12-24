Indiana firefighters donate toys to tornado survivors

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Princeton (Ind.) firefighters and their Dubois County counterparts joined many other volunteers to deliver toys to people affected by the deadly storms that devastated western Kentucky earlier this month.

Dozens gathered at Hopkins County Central High School on Friday morning to unload 19 palettes of toys and plenty of food, so they can be loaded into totes for people sheltered at Pennyrile State Park.

“They’ve got blankets, they’ve got oranges, apples, bananas,” Hopkins County Central football head coach Chris Manning said.

Keith Sander with Princeton Fire Territory helped get the ball rolling to create Firefighters for Kentucky Children, which is a non-profit that involves many other fire departments across Indiana.

“It’s very heartwarming to see all the communities of Dubois County coming together for this, and along with Princeton,” Sander said.

These firefighters also recruited some strong young men with the Hopkins County Central High School football team.

Manning says they just had a character-building lesson prior to the tornadoes hitting about making lemonade out of lemons.

“That’s why these boys are out here on Christmas Eve,” Manning said. “It shows their character. It’s not something I wanted them to do, it’s something they wanted to do together.”

The non-profit has already raised $14,000, and some of these proceeds are being handed out as gift cards on Friday.

These firefighters plan to continue their efforts again in July 2022.

