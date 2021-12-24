Henderson toddler recovering from shooting receives gifts from community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2-year-old girl who was shot last month in Henderson may now have a reason to be happier this holiday season.

[PREVIOUS: Toddler back home after being shot in Henderson]

City leaders and community members came together to buy Christmas presents for young Phoenix Lindsey. The donations came from all across town, including Henderson Mayor Steve Austin and many city workers.

Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt told 14 News he hopes this will help her move forward as she recovers from the incident.

“We just wanted to make sure that as she grows up and that story is told about what happened in Henderson, there was another side added to it,” Pruitt said. “To let everybody know there are these types of people in Henderson. These are loving and compassionate people. If you need help, we will be there. And that’s what we want to show her.”

Pruitt added that among her gifts is a table that plays positive phrases, such as telling Lindsey how pretty she is.

