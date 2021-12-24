Evansville fifth-grader prepares for Bret Cooper Football All-American Bowl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With bowl season underway for college football, youth athletes are getting the chance to play in a bowl game themselves.

Stockwell Elementary School fifth-grader Montrece Stotts will head to Texas next week for the Bret Cooper Junior Academic All-American Bowl.

“It’s really nice because I get to meet more people around the world and play with them,” Stotts said.

As a two-way standout at both cornerback and wide receiver, the 11-year-old was one of 60 players chosen out of more than 30,000 who were nominated nationwide. The game will be coached by high school, college, pro and ex-NFL players.

“I just want to use my anger out on the field, do my best and play for my family,” Stotts said. “It makes me happy.”

He plays for the Bosse youth feeder team and the Evansville Seahawks travel team. Stotts’ father, Trey, nominated him for the All-American Bowl.

“I’m very proud of him,” Trey said. “He works hard not only on the football field, but in school too. That’s why I like this one because it’s more academic, you had to send in his report card and everything.”

Montrece started playing football when he was 5 years old, and says he models his game around his idol, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Heading into the bowl game, Montrece set goals for himself.

“I have a couple goals: getting a pick-six, getting a couple tackles, a pick, making somebody fumble.”

Part of the All-American Bowl experience includes getting the chance to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“Indiana is known for basketball, it ain’t known too much for football, so it’s good to get a kid from Indiana to travel around all the way to Texas to showcase his talent,” Trey said. “I keep pushing him not only to play football in this city, but to play everywhere else, travel around, you never know what it leads to. This right here is big for him.”

The Stotts family will head to Texas after Christmas. The All-American Bowl is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 2.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.