Crews work Evansville house fire for 2 hours

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can watch Sunrise Headlines in the video above, but also new on Sunrise, dispatchers say crews were on the scene of a house fire for two hours Thursday night.

They say they received a report of flames coming out of a home on South Bedford Avenue near Washington Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Right now, there is no word on any injuries.

We’ll be checking in with fire officials.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

(Photos from John Buckman III via the EFD Facebook page.)

