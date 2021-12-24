Crews work Evansville house fire for 2 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can watch Sunrise Headlines in the video above, but also new on Sunrise, dispatchers say crews were on the scene of a house fire for two hours Thursday night.

They say they received a report of flames coming out of a home on South Bedford Avenue near Washington Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Right now, there is no word on any injuries.

We’ll be checking in with fire officials.

(Photos from John Buckman III via the EFD Facebook page.)

