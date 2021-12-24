Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Breezy, Warmer

Christmas Day: 70-degrees
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and warmer with high temps in the lower 60s. Christmas Eve., cloudy and mild with rain late. Mild low temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday(Christmas Day)...becoming partly sunny, breezy, and mild as temps near record highs in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered rain during the afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 50s behind northerly winds.

Byron Douglas

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Ainsworth.
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
Edward Nance Jr.
Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s west side
Police: One person shot in Evansville.
Police: One person shot in Evansville
RC T. Myers.
Police: Officer dragged by car, Henderson man arrested
Coroner: 6-year-old girl dies after ATV overturns in Union Co.
Coroner: 6-year-old girl dies after ATV overturns in Union Co.

Latest News

12/24 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/24 4 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/24 Sunrise Headlines
12/24 Sunrise Headlines
70-degrees possible for Christmas Day
Hopkins County leaders hosted a town hall meeting in Dawson Springs on Thursday.
What to do if you lost your home: Dawson Springs holds town hall meeting