Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and warmer with high temps in the lower 60s. Christmas Eve., cloudy and mild with rain late. Mild low temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday(Christmas Day)...becoming partly sunny, breezy, and mild as temps near record highs in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered rain during the afternoon. Cooler high temps in the upper 50s behind northerly winds.

Byron Douglas

