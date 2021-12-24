Birthday Club
Beshear comforts family grieving son who died in car crash in November

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday meant a lot to people who are...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday meant a lot to people who are grieving more than what they lost in the deadly storm earlier this month.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s visit to the Tri-State on Thursday to meet with those affected by the tornadoes meant a lot to people who are grieving more than what they lost in the storm.

[PREVIOUS: Governor visits displaced Kentuckians at state parks]

When he returned to the Dawson Springs, the Governor brought toys and lots of Christmas joy with him. This act of kindness meant a lot to those still feeling the effects of the tornado that hit the area earlier this month.

“It’s kinda good to just kind of enjoy ourselves for a minute and see smiles on her face,” said Ashley McKnight, whose son Logan McKnight died in a car crash back in November.

Cara McKnight, Logan’s sister, met with Beshear personally, and she made an impression.

“There’s a girl here today who actually lost her brother before all this, lost her house during it, and I got to hear her giggle,” the Governor said. “As we were loading up, Laila, who was carrying all the extra stuff, that’s about the greatest sound I’ve heard certainly in the last two weeks.”

[PREVIOUS: Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash]

The wounds from Logan’s death were still fresh when the tornado hit, but Thursday’s events made the McKnight family feel just a little bit better.

“[Cara] got to personally shop with the Governor,” said Ashley. “I mean, he took her around.”

“It’s awesome, it’s great,” said Cara. “That’s amazing. It made me feel special.”

After Logan’s death, the Dawson Springs community rallied around the McKnight family. The funeral had so many people attend, the service had to be held in the high school gym, which some people say is exactly what Logan would have wanted.

“Our community is special,” said Ashley. “We may be small, but we’re family, and we’re going to come back bigger and stronger.”

In honor of her son, Ashley was wearing a “Live Like Logan” shirt at Thursday’s event, and gave a bracelet with the same slogan to the governor.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

