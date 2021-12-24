Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Ainsworth.
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville
Edward Nance Jr.
Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s west side
Police: One person shot in Evansville.
Police: One person shot in Evansville
RC T. Myers.
Police: Officer dragged by car, Henderson man arrested
Coroner: 6-year-old girl dies after ATV overturns in Union Co.
Coroner: 6-year-old girl dies after ATV overturns in Union Co.

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Hopkins County leaders hosted a town hall meeting in Dawson Springs on Thursday.
What to do if you lost your home: Dawson Springs holds town hall meeting
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall