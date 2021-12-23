Birthday Club
Toy giveaway happening in Dawson Springs Thursday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Santa Claus is coming early for kids in Dawson Springs.

The Revival Center in Dawson Springs says on Facebook they’re doing a toy giveaway Thursday.

It’s all happening at their church on Arcadia Avenue at 10.

They’re a very new church.

As we’ve reported, they’ve stepped up to help the community recover.

They’ve been serving as a donation center for many in Dawson Springs in the recovery effort.

