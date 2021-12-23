Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news overnight. Authorities say one person has been shot in Evansville. As of last night, police say a suspect is not in custody.

There’s a new option to help fight the pandemic. The FDA authorized the first COVID-19 antiviral pill in the United States.

We’re learning more about Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Evansville. The 24-year-old’s death - shocking those who knew her.

With the holidays right around the corner, this time of the year can be hard for many people, including those who lost a loved one. On top of that, the pandemic and deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky have taken a toll on millions. We have tips on how to handle grief during the holidays throughout Sunrise

