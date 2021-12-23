Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news overnight. Authorities say one person has been shot in Evansville. As of last night, police say a suspect is not in custody.

There’s a new option to help fight the pandemic. The FDA authorized the first COVID-19 antiviral pill in the United States.

We’re learning more about Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Evansville. The 24-year-old’s death - shocking those who knew her.

With the holidays right around the corner, this time of the year can be hard for many people, including those who lost a loved one. On top of that, the pandemic and deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky have taken a toll on millions. We have tips on how to handle grief during the holidays throughout Sunrise

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.