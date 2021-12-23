Birthday Club
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of items for winter

(KBTX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says there are items they still need for winter.

The Salvation Army says they urgently need 200 coats sizes 5-12.

They also need gloves, mittens and scarves.

If the coats are brand new, please call this number 812-459-0409.

If they’re used, you could drop them off at any Don’s Cleaners and they will clean them.

They also have some fire victims in need of twin bed sheets, dishes, silverware, pots and pans.

