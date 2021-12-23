Birthday Club
Police: One person shot in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was shot in Evansville late Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11:30.

We’re told a shots fired call led officers to Phillips 66 on North Fulton Avenue.

That’s when police say they found one person shot in the leg.

As of Wednesday night, police say a suspect is not in custody.

We’ll be checking in with authorities on any updates.

