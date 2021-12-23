Birthday Club
Police: Officer dragged by car, Henderson man arrested

RC T. Myers.
RC T. Myers.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say an officer was dragged by a car along Highway 41 early Thursday morning.

They say it happened when officers came into contact with RC T. Myers.

They say Myers drove away, dragging the officer.

Then, we’re told Myers ran away. They say that almost caused two other officers to be hit by a semi.

Myers is now in the Henderson County Detention Center on several charges.

