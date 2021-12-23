Birthday Club
Officers: Woman 3x legal limit pulled over in Evansville

Cassandra Ainsworth.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers arrested an Evansville woman who they say was three times the legal limit while driving.

Officers were called about a red Mini Cooper going east on Washington Avenue that was swerving all over the roadway Wednesday evening.

A caller reported the car had run off the roadway and into someone’s yard before leaving the scene.

Officers say they saw the car going west on Newburgh Road and tried to pull the driver over.

They say the driver eventually pulled over at Lincolnwood Drive.

Authorities say when officers went up to make contact with the driver, 43-year-old Cassandra Ainsworth, she had just finished spraying perfume inside her car.

Officers say she blew over 0.30 on a portable breath test.

Ainsworth was arrested on drunk driving-related charges.

