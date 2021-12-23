Birthday Club
New traffic light to be activated at intersection of Green River, Kansas Rd.

(Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Engineer tells us a new traffic signal will be activated on Green River Road.

Officials say that will be at the intersection of Green River Road and Kansas Road.

The light is set to be activated Thursday afternoon.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious while adjusting to the new traffic light.

