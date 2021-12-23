Ind. surpasses 18,000 total COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 4,813 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,200,926 cases and 18,057 deaths.

It shows 135 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 37 new cases in Gibson County, 34 new cases in Warrick County, 20 new cases in Posey County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 19 new cases in Spencer County, 13 new cases in Perry County and six new cases in Pike County.

According to the Indiana COVID-19 metrics map, three new deaths were reported in Dubois County, while another was confirmed in Warrick County.

This comes one year after some of the very first healthcare heroes in Vanderburgh County were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

[PREVIOUS: Frontline healthcare workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations at Deaconess hospital]

Officials with Deaconess Health System say they have administered more than 161,000 individual doses of the vaccines since then.

Dr. Amanda Bohleber is the chief transformation officer at Deaconess.

In December 2020, she told 14 News each vaccine dose came with a little extra hope for the future.

“I think it is really about the community and about the folks who are fighting this in the emergency departments and in the ICU’s,” says Dr. Bohleber, “just really stepping up for all the employees who have been laying their lives day in and day out, tirelessly battling this virus. I did it for them.”

The “future” had plans of its own, bringing with it new variants of the virus, including the most contagious and transmissible strain yet, the Omicron variant.

December 2020 and December 2021 in Vanderburgh County (WFIE)

This chart shows the case numbers and total deaths in Vanderburgh County on both December 22, 2020 and 2021, showing the fight against the virus is not over yet.

As a reminder, any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 36,654 cases, 505 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,216 cases, 148 deaths

Warrick Co. - 13,026 cases, 202 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,121 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,348 cases, 45 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,585 cases, 121 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,867 cases, 51 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,722 cases, 45 deaths

