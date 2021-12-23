Handling grief during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the holidays right around the corner, this time of the year can be hard for many people.

This could be your first holiday without a loved one.

The Lampion Center’s Hailey Miller says grief is something many struggle with during the holidays.

Miller says they focus on three main things with their clients.

Those are practicing self-compassion, coming up with a wellness plan for yourself and doing something creative in honor of the person lost.

“Doing something creative in honor of the person lost. This could be continuing family traditions or even creating a new tradition,” Miller said. “It could be volunteering or creating a memory candle. Just using what was grief there’s so much energy that comes with those emotions, so channeling those emotions into something beautiful and creative and help with that.”

