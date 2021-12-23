Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Handling grief during the holidays

Advice from the Lampion Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the holidays right around the corner, this time of the year can be hard for many people.

This could be your first holiday without a loved one.

The Lampion Center’s Hailey Miller says grief is something many struggle with during the holidays.

Miller says they focus on three main things with their clients.

Those are practicing self-compassion, coming up with a wellness plan for yourself and doing something creative in honor of the person lost.

“Doing something creative in honor of the person lost. This could be continuing family traditions or even creating a new tradition,” Miller said. “It could be volunteering or creating a memory candle. Just using what was grief there’s so much energy that comes with those emotions, so channeling those emotions into something beautiful and creative and help with that.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital. (Source: Ohio Township Fire Department)
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital
Trinity Tucker.
Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Gov. Beshear tours tornado damage in Muhlenberg Co.
Governor visiting displaced Kentuckians at state parks
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of items for winter
Christmas
Christmas in Bremen set for Thursday night
Police: One person shot in Evansville