Group gathers to sing carols in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Community members organized primarily out of Madisonville gathered in Dawson Springs on Wednesday night to sing carols with and for people affected by the tornado that damaged much of the town earlier this month.

When J.W. Durst first started getting the word out that he wanted to assemble the choir, he said he didn’t have to go far to find volunteers.

“It was really [easy],” said Durst. “It was amazing, actually it’s a blessing for me, the number of people that said, ‘I just want to come sing.’”

People like Cheryl Moore, who, like many people from Madisonville, spent the last week and half looking for ways to help.

“You know you go and buy water, you go and buy supplies, but it still doesn’t seem like it’s enough,” said Moore. “To be able to come down just to sing and to be a part of the community and feel this love was what I wanted to do today.”

As the night went on, the crowd grew, as people affected by the storms gathered.

Many of the people may not have been harmed themselves, but their loved ones and their community were.

“I have several friends that have lost their entire homes, and some folks that have lost their lives,” Durst said. “It’s a hard time.”

“A lot of my family was able to make it through it... but I’ve had workers that did get impacted pretty bad,” said Rebecca White, who joined the carolers and was helping serve food in town.

The carolers lit candles, and several members of the group read scripture.

The goal for many was to put on a show for the people of Dawson Springs, but as that crowd grew, most everyone wanted to join in with the singing.

“The Bible even tells us to do that,” said Rachel Eastwood, whose family members lost their home in the tornado. “‘Sing unto the Lord’, and it can be hard in these seasons, but it was a joy to do that.”

“We just hope that we lift people up, that we put warmth in their heart, love in their heart, just remind them that they’re not alone,” said Durst.

As the candles went out in Dawson Springs, people returned to their homes with plans to come back and volunteer another day.

The group also made sure that volunteers from the many toy and food drives in town came by the town square to help pass items out to those in need.

