Governor visiting displaced Kentuckians at state parks

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear will be visiting Kentuckians who were displaced due to the deadly tornadoes earlier this month.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also join them at two state resort parks Thursday.

Their first stop is at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.

Then, they’ll head to the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs.

They’ll be there just after noon.

