Deputies: Man arrested after chase on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Evansville’s west side.

Around 4 last Friday morning, deputies say they saw a car driving south on S. Helfrich Avenue fail to use their turn signal before turning.

Authorities say they started following the car and realized the license plate was expired. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but it took off.

According to an affidavit, the car passed through S. Red Bank Road before coming to a dead end on Arlington Avenue. Then, officials say the driver drove through the backyard of a home in the 1300 block Hathaway Avenue.

Once through the yard, the driver turned north onto Hathaway Avenue and north on S. Red Bank Road.

They say the driver ended up in the parking lot of the west side Bob’s Gym before driving through a ditch to get on Hogue Road.

Deputies say while chasing after the suspect on Hogue, they saw a bag thrown from the passenger side window. Officers with the Evansville Police Department later found the bag that had a tan powder inside. Authorities say the substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies say after driving recklessly through several city streets, the car got stuck in the 1900 block of S. Werner Avenue, which is in the area where the chase started.

After speaking with the passenger, who was still in the car, deputies learned the driver ran east and into some woods. The passenger, Avrey Elderbrook, was taken into custody for two active arrest warrants.

Around 6:40 a.m., authorities say employees at Jerry David Enterprise called 911, saying they found a man in the woods behind the business.

When deputies arrived, they say they were able to identify the man, 30-year-old Edward Nance Jr., as the driver.

Nance was arrested and is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

