Colts lead NFL with 7 selections for 2022 Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The NFL announced that Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes and running back Jonathan Taylor have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. The seven players are the most for the team since 2014 (seven).

This marks the first time Indianapolis has had at least two offensive linemen (Kelly and Nelson) represented in three consecutive Pro Bowls since 1987-89 (Ray Donaldson and Chris Hinton).

Buckner, 6-7, 295 pounds, has started all 14 games this season and has totaled 55 tackles (32 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three passes defensed. Among NFL defensive tackles in 2021, he ranks in the top-10 in total tackles (sixth), solo tackles (tied-sixth), tackles for loss (tied-sixth), sacks (ninth) and passes defensed (tied-eighth). This marks Buckner’s second career Pro Bowl selection and he becomes the first Colts interior defensive lineman named to the Pro Bowl since Mike Barnes in 1977.

Kelly, 6-4, 307 pounds, has started all 12 games he has played in this season. He is part of a Colts offensive line that has allowed the third-fewest sacks in 2021. The Indianapolis offense ranks second in rushing yards per game (157.0) and third in points per game (28.4). This marks Kelly’s third career Pro Bowl as he was selected each of the last three seasons.

Leonard, 6-2, 230 pounds, has started all 14 games this season and has totaled 107 tackles (68 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He is tied for second in the league in forced fumbles. Among linebackers, Leonard ranks second in interceptions. Since entering the NFL in 2018, he ranks at the top in numerous defensive categories among linebackers, including total tackles (second), solo tackles (second), forced fumbles (tied-second), interceptions (first) and 10-tackle games (25, third). He has registered 100 total tackles in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. Since 1985, Leonard is just the fifth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat and only the second player to do so in their first four seasons in the league. He is one of only five players in the NFL to register 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons. This marks Leonard’s third career Pro Bowl as he was named each of the last three seasons. He is part of a Colts defense that ranks ninth in the NFL in points allowed per game (21.4 avg.) this season. In 2021, Indianapolis is tied for the league lead in takeaways (31), while ranking first in fumbles (14) and tied for third in interceptions (17).

Moore II, 5-9, 190 pounds, has started all 14 games this season and has compiled 82 tackles (66 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one special teams stop. He is one of just eight NFL defensive backs to register 80 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss this season. This marks Moore II’s first career Pro Bowl and he becomes the first Colts cornerback named to the Pro Bowl since Vontae Davis in 2015.

Nelson, 6-5, 330 pounds, has started all 11 games he has played in this season. He becomes just the second player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in his first four seasons, joining Alan Ameche (1955-58). Nelson also becomes the first offensive lineman in the NFL to do it in his first four seasons since Zack Martin (2014-17) and is the first Colts player to be selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls since T.Y. Hilton (2014-17). The last Colts offensive linemen to be selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls were Chris Hinton (six consecutive, 1983-89) and Ray Donaldson (four consecutive, 1986-89).

Rhodes, 6-2, 238 pounds, has played in all 14 games this season. He is part of a Colts punt unit that has allowed the seventh-lowest punt return average (6.5) in 2021. Rhodes has handled long snapping duties in Indianapolis for the last five seasons and was an Associated Press Second Team All-Pro choice in 2020. He is the first Indianapolis long snapper named to the Pro Bowl since Matt Overton in 2013.

Taylor, 5-10, 226 pounds, has started all 14 games this season and leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,854), total touchdowns (19), rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), 100-yard rushing games (eight) and first down runs (93) this season. Taylor is tied for fourth in the league in total points (114) and is first among non-kickers. He has registered at least one rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games, which is tied for the fourth-longest in NFL history, is the longest active streak in the NFL and is tied for the longest by a Colts player (Lenny Moore in 1963-64). Taylor is the third player ever with a rushing touchdown in at least 11 consecutive games within a single season. He set the single-season franchise records for rushing touchdowns and fewest carries to reach 1,000 rushing yards (173). From Weeks 4-11, Taylor compiled 100-plus scrimmage yards and at least one rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games, which tied for the longest streak in NFL history. He is the first Colts running back to be named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Courtesy: Indianapolis Colts

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.