Christmas in Bremen set for Thursday night
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas in Bremen is happening Thursday night.
The event is happening from 6 to 8 at the Bremen Community Center.
There will be a Christmas dinner, plenty of desserts and fresh fried pies. On top of that, there will also be a hot chocolate bar.
You’ll also receive gifts and pictures with Santa.
Landon Fulkerson and special guest Jason Crabb will also be performing.
