Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Christmas in Bremen set for Thursday night

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas in Bremen is happening Thursday night.

The event is happening from 6 to 8 at the Bremen Community Center.

There will be a Christmas dinner, plenty of desserts and fresh fried pies. On top of that, there will also be a hot chocolate bar.

You’ll also receive gifts and pictures with Santa.

Landon Fulkerson and special guest Jason Crabb will also be performing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital. (Source: Ohio Township Fire Department)
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital
Trinity Tucker.
Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Gov. Beshear tours tornado damage in Muhlenberg Co.
Governor visiting displaced Kentuckians at state parks
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of items for winter
Handling grief during the holidays.
Handling grief during the holidays
Police: One person shot in Evansville