Christmas in Bremen set for Thursday night

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas in Bremen is happening Thursday night.

The event is happening from 6 to 8 at the Bremen Community Center.

There will be a Christmas dinner, plenty of desserts and fresh fried pies. On top of that, there will also be a hot chocolate bar.

You’ll also receive gifts and pictures with Santa.

Landon Fulkerson and special guest Jason Crabb will also be performing.

