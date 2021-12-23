Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps in the lower 50s to mid-50s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warmer with high temps in the lower 60s. Scattered light rain during the afternoon. Christmas Eve., mostly cloudy and mild with scattered light rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday(Christmas Day)...partly sunny, breezy, and mild as temps near record highs in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

