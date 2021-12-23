Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Breezy, Warmer

Christmas: Record Highs Possible
12/21 14 First Alert 10pm
12/21 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer with high temps in the lower 50s to mid-50s.  Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warmer with high temps in the lower 60s. Scattered light rain during the afternoon. Christmas Eve., mostly cloudy and mild with scattered light rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday(Christmas Day)...partly sunny, breezy, and mild as temps near record highs in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
UK officials release findings in Henderson native’s death
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital. (Source: Ohio Township Fire Department)
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital
Trinity Tucker.
Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

12/21 14 First Alert 10pm
Breezy and much warmer heading into Christmas
Carolers came from all across Hopkins County to sing to those affected by the storm.
Group gathers to sing carols in Dawson Springs
14 First Alert 12/22 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/22 at 10pm
Group gathers to sing carols in Dawson Springs
Group gathers to sing carols in Dawson Springs