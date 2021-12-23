70-degrees possible for Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -South winds kicked up on Thursday to help push temps into the lower 50s. Even though skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, strong southerly winds of 15-25mph will boost temperatures into the lower 60s. Scattered showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The record high for Christmas Day was 68, set in 2019. We will likely break that record with a high of around 70 on Christmas. Temperatures will remain well-above normal through much of next week. Highs will climb into the 60s each day and lows will only drop into the mid 40s to lower 50s. We will have a chance for scattered showers from Monday through Thursday.

