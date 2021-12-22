Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning in Gibson County. A fire has destroyed the Oakland City Eagles building.

Evansville police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. Authorities say a juvenile has been arrested.

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks is back in the Tri-State. As we’ve reported, he was shot in the head during a wellness check in September.

As President Joe Biden unveils his winter COVID plan, health officials say the new omicron variant is now in the Tri-State.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

