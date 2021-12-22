Birthday Club
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Warrick County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

It happened at State Road 66 and Grimm Road just after 6 p.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived one vehicle was on its top with multiple people inside.

We’re told one person was self-extricated.

Officials say no one had life-threatening injuries.

