Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Warrick County sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

It happened at State Road 66 and Grimm Road just after 6 p.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived one vehicle was on its top with multiple people inside.

We’re told one person was self-extricated.

Officials say no one had life-threatening injuries.

