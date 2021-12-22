Volunteers assist withe storm cleanup efforts in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteers are still hard at work helping with storm cleanup and relief efforts in western Kentucky.

Samaritan’s Purse is a non-denominational disaster relief organization. Volunteers are cleaning up yards, cutting up fallen trees and repairing homes. They are also helping homeowners preserve what belongings are left.

“In the back, they are actually recovering some photographs, some mementos, some heirlooms for the family,” Keeth Willingham, program manager for U.S. Disaster Relief at Samaritan’s Purse said. “And in other instances, they’re collecting some valuables and covering them with tarp to protect them from the elements. And that way it gives the homeowner an opportunity to salvage what they can.”

Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are scheduled to be in Dawson Springs until mid-January, but organizers say they typically stay in one location until every request is fulfilled.

The group is currently setting up base at First Baptist Church and the Hopkins County 4-H Campgrounds.

