Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Volunteers assist withe storm cleanup efforts in Dawson Springs

By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteers are still hard at work helping with storm cleanup and relief efforts in western Kentucky.

Samaritan’s Purse is a non-denominational disaster relief organization. Volunteers are cleaning up yards, cutting up fallen trees and repairing homes. They are also helping homeowners preserve what belongings are left.

“In the back, they are actually recovering some photographs, some mementos, some heirlooms for the family,” Keeth Willingham, program manager for U.S. Disaster Relief at Samaritan’s Purse said. “And in other instances, they’re collecting some valuables and covering them with tarp to protect them from the elements. And that way it gives the homeowner an opportunity to salvage what they can.”

Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are scheduled to be in Dawson Springs until mid-January, but organizers say they typically stay in one location until every request is fulfilled.

The group is currently setting up base at First Baptist Church and the Hopkins County 4-H Campgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman killed on Savannah Drive; suspect in custody
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Carina Horrison.
Officers: Woman arrested after video surfaces of 1-yr-old being slapped
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
Man arrested for double murder in Evansville.
Affidavit released in double murder investigation
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital. (Source: Ohio Township Fire Department)
Warrick Co. crash sends 3 people to hospital

Latest News

Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Coroner identifies Evansville woman who died after Savannah Dr. shooting
Crews respond to fire in Oakland City.
Fire destroys Oakland City Eagles building
Ind. surpasses 18,000 total COVID-19 deaths
Ind. surpasses 18,000 total COVID-19 deaths
Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office
Posey Co. woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from Sheriff’s Office
Ind. surpasses 18,000 total COVID-19 deaths
Ind. surpasses 18,000 total COVID-19 deaths